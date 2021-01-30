GravityCoin (GXX) Market Cap Hits $89,663.76

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $89,663.76 and $1,116.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00130329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00263828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00065812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065105 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,645.53 or 0.89800154 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,149,488 tokens. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.