GravityCoin (GXX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,490.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One GravityCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $88,983.58 and $2,490.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00131895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00264896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00065460 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,561.09 or 0.93089231 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,152,161 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

