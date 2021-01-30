Grid+ (GRID) Tops One Day Volume of $97,119.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Grid+ token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $97,119.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $311.39 or 0.00906106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.32 or 0.04685807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018421 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028125 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

