GridCoin (GRC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.79 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GridCoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $3.79 million and $9,300.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GridCoin Coin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,685,252 coins and its circulating supply is 412,032,220 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.