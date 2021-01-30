Grin 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.86 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,151.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.34 or 0.04030062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00390057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.87 or 0.01205985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00524675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.63 or 0.00408851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00246185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 64,175,520 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

