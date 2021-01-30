Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.15. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $168.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $60,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,761,582.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,306 shares of company stock valued at $80,723,308 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

