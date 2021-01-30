Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 530 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,198.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3,179.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

