Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.14

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.51. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 33,060 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.57). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $54.87 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.