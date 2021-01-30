GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 7,441 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $76.25.

