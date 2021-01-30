GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 8,896 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

