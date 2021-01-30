GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 46,394 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

