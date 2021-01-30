GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

