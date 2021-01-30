GWM Advisors LLC Buys 6,786 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.