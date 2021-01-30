GWM Advisors LLC Buys 75,965 Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,965 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of GraniteShares Gold Trust worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 10,464,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,226 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 439.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,237,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 114,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 43.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 389,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 118,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAR stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

