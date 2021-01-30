GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,217 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $10,809,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock opened at $350.75 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

