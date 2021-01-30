GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,743 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

