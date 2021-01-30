GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

