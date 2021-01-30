GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $194.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.10 and a 200-day moving average of $185.30. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB boosted their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

