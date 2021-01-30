GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.15.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $483.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

