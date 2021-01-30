GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

