GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULST. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 65,323 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 158,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter.

ULST opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

