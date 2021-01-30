GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $170.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.33.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

