GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 169.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.