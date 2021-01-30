GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,101 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBA. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 1,550.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $47.53 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.