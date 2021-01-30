GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 130.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Watsco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $423,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.57.

WSO stock opened at $238.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $264.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.