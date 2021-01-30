GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $143.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

