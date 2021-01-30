GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,509 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

