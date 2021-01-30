GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Intuit by 645.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $361.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.04 and a 200-day moving average of $339.51. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

