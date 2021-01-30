GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,349,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,283,000 after buying an additional 3,810,000 shares during the last quarter.

KRMA opened at $27.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

