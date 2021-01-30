GWM Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

