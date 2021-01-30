GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $232.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.36 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

