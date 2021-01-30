GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 2.02% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLW. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,602,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,479,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLW opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

