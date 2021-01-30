GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 176.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 149,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $76.10.

