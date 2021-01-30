GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Square by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $215.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 raised their price target on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

