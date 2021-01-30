GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 669.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 265.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $389.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.68. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $448.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of -463.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,398,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

