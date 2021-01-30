GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

AEP stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

