GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

REGI opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

