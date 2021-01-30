GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,190 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

