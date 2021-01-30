GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 35,648 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,648 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 681,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 268,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 350.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 661,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 515,024 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 514,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 108,838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 435,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after buying an additional 435,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $41.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.