GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 37,510 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 182.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,510 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 162.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 127,456 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

