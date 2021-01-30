GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 6,974 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,371,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter.

XMMO stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.77. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $86.72.

