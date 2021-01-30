GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $277.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.13 and a 200 day moving average of $259.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.67.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

