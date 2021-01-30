GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,929,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $248.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.88.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

