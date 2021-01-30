GWM Advisors LLC Sells 106,533 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,533 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after buying an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after buying an additional 282,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,279,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.99 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average of $126.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

