GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $161.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average is $149.56. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.27 and a 12-month high of $171.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

