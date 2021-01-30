GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,633 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after purchasing an additional 121,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,637.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

