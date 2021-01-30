GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,032 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,308.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $103.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

