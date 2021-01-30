GWM Advisors LLC Sells 41,116 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,116 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Linde by 104.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 662,883 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Linde by 912.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Linde by 4,136.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 190.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after buying an additional 325,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $245.40 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

