GWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,245 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 715,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,913 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

