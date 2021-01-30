GWM Advisors LLC Sells 6,737 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,408 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,758 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after buying an additional 40,507 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

